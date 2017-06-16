Theresa May’s Katrina moment following the Grenfell Tower fire

Once again in her response to the Grenfell Tower disaster British Prime Minister Theresa May fails to rise to the challenge of a tragedy.

On the eve of the British election I wrote of how British Prime Minister Theresa May had failed to rise to the occasion of the two terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

Two days ago I also wrote that the Conservatives were making a serious mistake by retaining her as their leader despite her failure to win a strong mandate in the election.

Events since the Grenfell Tower tragedy have underscored both points.

Firstly, it is important to say that whoever is responsible for the Grenfell Tower tragedy – if any single person is – that person cannot be Theresa May. Neither as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016, nor as Prime Minister since 2016, has she done anything that could possibly have any bearing on the tragedy.

Secondly, since the cause of the tragedy is unknown, claims that it is in some way related to the deficit reduction ‘austerity’ policy the Conservative government has followed since 2010, and that this in some way means that the Conservative government bears responsibility for the tragedy, seem to me not just speculative but frankly mischievous.

However what is beyond question is that Theresa May has – yet again – failed to rise to the occasion. Where both Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Queen went out of their way to meet survivors and the families of the victims – with the Queen who is 91 at times close to tears – Theresa May over the course of a brief visit met only rescue workers and members of the fire service.

Inevitably this led to accusations that she is too afraid to confront the survivors or the families of the victims, with the optics looking like she was surrounded by guards creating a disastrous impression.

Theresa May was then given a second opportunity to meet survivors and members of the families of the victims when she attended a service today in a nearby church. Amazingly she again failed to do so.

Alexander Mercouris

Alexander Mercouris

The Duran