At least one Thai family was inside Grenfell Tower in west London yesterday while the building was engulfed in flames, ultimately claiming at least 12 lives.

Waewta Suparerksanon, 62, told BBC Thai that she and four other members of her family escaped from the inferno at about 4am local time. She said she’d lived on the 10th floor of the 24-storey building for 31 years.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation