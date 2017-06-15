Thursday, June 15, 2017
Women and Children: A Closer Look at Sweden’s Jihadists

Refugees from Syria at Stockholm Central Station in Sweden
Sweden has been long regarded as one of the foremost exporters of jihadism per capita. A recent report shed more light on one of Europe’s key problems. While jihadism is hardly a game for little girls, a staggering proportion of Sweden’s jihadists proved to be just minors and women.

According to the report by the Swedish Defense University one fifth of the jihadists surveyed were aged 19 or younger, while another 60 percent of the “foreign fighters” were aged 20 to 29; these formed the core of violent Islamism.

None of the 18 children who have left Sweden to join jihadist circles have been charged, despite the fact that people aged 15 and over are punishable by Swedish criminal law. Now, however, amendments in the criminal law are being considered, Svenska Dagbladet reported.

