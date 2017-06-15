Kosovo Charges Nine With Plotting Terror Attacks In Balkans

Kosovo charged nine men on June 15 with plotting terror attacks in Kosovo and at a World Cup soccer match between Israel and Albania last year.

The men were among 19 detained in a series of arrests in Kosovo and neighboring Albania and Macedonia ahead of the game in November, which was moved for security reasons from the northern Albanian town of Shkodra to a site closer to the Albanian capital, Tirana.

The suspects are accused of planning to “carry out a terrorist attack against footballers and fans from Israel who were coming to Albania for the match in November,” Kosovo’s prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

It said they further aimed to “destabilize and destroy the fundamental political, constitutional, economic, and social structures of Balkan states and then create their own Islamic State.”

