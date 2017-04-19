Russian Agents Kill 2 Men Suspected of Plotting Attacks

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Russian counterintelligence agency, the FSB, said Wednesday that its agents have killed two men suspected of planning to carry out terror attacks in Russia.

The FSB said the suspects, both from Central Asia, were killed in a shootout when they resisted arrest in a home in the Vladimir region east of Moscow. They were in contact with recruiters from international terror organizations, had shown an interest in making bombs and expressed a readiness to carry out attacks in Russia, it said in a statement, Ap reported.

The agency has appeared eager to demonstrate its ability to prevent attacks following this month’s suicide bombing on the St. Petersburg subway that killed 14 passengers. The bomber was from Kyrgyzstan, one of the impoverished former Soviet republics in Central Asia that are seen as fertile ground for extremists.

