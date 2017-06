PATTANI – An assistant village head in Yarang district was shot dead about 100 metres from his home after finishing his security duty Thursday morning.

Local police were informed of the shooting at about 7.30am. They found the body of Mahamaporee Bato, the 52-year-old assistant head of Ban Pratu Chang village, on a road in his village in tambon Sadawa.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST