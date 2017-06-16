PM says armored vehicle purchase well studied

BANGKOK, 16th June 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has voiced his assurance that the nation’s security sector has thoroughly considered its purchase of armored vehicles from China, deeming them worthwhile and of the required quality.

Questioned about the Cabinet’s approval of a 2.3 billion baht purchase of VN1 armored vehicles from China, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha pointed out that Royal Thai Army Commander Gen Chalermchai Sittisat has already clarified all aspects of the matter while confirming that the security sector as well as the National Council for Peace and Order has assigned committees to study and evaluate the acquisition.

