Man dies at Phuket waterfall

PHUKET: A 25-year-old man died after leaping into a rock pool at Bangpae Waterfall in Pa Khlok, Thalang, yesterday afternoon (Oct 13).
Rescue workers and police were called to the popular waterfall after 3pm after friends raised the alarm that they were unable to recover their friend Abdul Aziz, 25, from Pattani, who worked for a local security company.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
