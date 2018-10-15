Bloodied foreigner gets treatment outside Pattaya bar

A YouTube video showed a western man getting treatment from rescue medics for a head wound.
The man – who appears to have an Irish accent – is sitting outside a bar called Mong Lay with blood pouring down his head.
Full story: Thai Visa News
Thai Visa News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Unknown man’s body found burning beside crematorium
-
Chinese tourist cheated out of 1,000 baht in Pattaya
-
Green Peace carries out plastic garbage collection on Chonburi beach
-
Police called as Surin woman threatens to kill herself by jumping from Pattaya City sign
-
Thai man posed as Pattaya cop to rip off British pensioner for 200,000 baht