The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station
South

Train suicide linked to woman stabbed to death in Hua Hin

By TN / October 15, 2018

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Police have established a link between a man who apparently committed suicide by lying down in front of an oncoming train, and a woman found dead in a townhouse in Hua Hin district.

Provincial police chief Surasak Suksawaeng said on Sunday investigators were convinced that the death of Dittawat Droch was related to the murder of Suchapat Hiranpanthachot.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close