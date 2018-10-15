Train suicide linked to woman stabbed to death in Hua Hin

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Police have established a link between a man who apparently committed suicide by lying down in front of an oncoming train, and a woman found dead in a townhouse in Hua Hin district.
Provincial police chief Surasak Suksawaeng said on Sunday investigators were convinced that the death of Dittawat Droch was related to the murder of Suchapat Hiranpanthachot.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIWAT SATYAEM
BANGKOK POST
