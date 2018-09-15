Hua Hin railway station
South

Man arrested with alleged drugs aboard train at Hua Hin railway station

By TN / September 15, 2018

A man from Nakhon Si Thammarat was arrested Friday night aboard a train at the Hua Hin station, allegedly with 10,000 meth pills and 99 grams of crystal meth.

Acting on a tip-off, police at the Hua Hin railway station searched the bag of Ratthaphum Boonchuay, 25, at 8pm on Friday and found the drugs.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close