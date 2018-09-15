Man arrested with alleged drugs aboard train at Hua Hin railway station





A man from Nakhon Si Thammarat was arrested Friday night aboard a train at the Hua Hin station, allegedly with 10,000 meth pills and 99 grams of crystal meth.

Acting on a tip-off, police at the Hua Hin railway station searched the bag of Ratthaphum Boonchuay, 25, at 8pm on Friday and found the drugs.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article