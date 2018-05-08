Fugitive Korean fraudsters arrested in Kanchanaburi

A South Korean couple who convinced their countrymen to invest about 200 million baht in a bogus casino complex in Kanachanburi have been arrested, 13 years after they fled to Thailand with the money.

Byung Tae Jeon, 54, and Kyung Sook Sin, 54, were detained on Sunday morning at the Cowboy hotel in Tha Muang district, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakphal, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau (TPB), told a press conference on Monday evening.

