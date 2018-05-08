Investigation underway at hospital in Sa Kaeo following death of 2-year-old girl

BANGKOK, 8 May 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has set up a panel to investigate the death of a 2-year old girl following a complaint from her parents.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk said during a strategic meeting on emergency room service improvement in hospitals that the Ministry of Public Health is expediting its effort to develop a nationwide one-stop medical service to increase public access to medical care and lower the number of deaths.

