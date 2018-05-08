Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Electric cars punted for Phuket

Mitsubishi electric car i-MiEV
PHUKET: Leading proponents of the electrical vehicle (EV) push in Norway were in Phuket yesterday (May 7) to propose to local officials to start looking toward building the infrastructure required to encourage people to use electric cars on the island.

Sture Portvik, Project Leader E-mobility for Oslo, the electric car capital of Europe, along with Snorre Sletvold, President of the Norwegian electric vehicle association, presented their arguments for a cleaner Phuket to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon.


