Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Home > News > Thailand pushes to put electric cars on the road

Thailand pushes to put electric cars on the road

Toyota i-Road electric car
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 1 August 2017 (NNT) – Gen Navin Damrigan, the deputy secretary-general to the prime minister for political affairs, visited NBT World studio to share useful information about Thailand’s electric car dream, considering the perspective of both producers and users.

Due to increasing public concern about global warming or climate change, most of the countries around world have realized the impacts and tried to eliminate the causes of it. One of them is greenhouse gas emissions from typical vehicles, leading to the introduction of Electric Vehicle (EV) as a new hope to help change the world.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Temsiri Klissanavanich,
Rewriter: Tik Netikamjorn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Praram 9 Hospital building in Bangkok

Princess Chulabhorn is recuperating after an operation to remove 7 polyps

P.C. Air transgender staff

Thai airline hires ‘third-sex’ air-hostesses

Breaking News

Red shirts and police could be sued: HRC

Leave a Reply