Missing Thai students’ rented car found at bottom of cliff in US national park

Authorities in the US have found the rented car of two Thai students that plunged into a canyon in Kings Canyon National Park in California, but they could not reach the site of the crash due to strong river currents and steep cliffs, said Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitak on Tuesday.

The Thai Consulate General in Los Angeles has contacted local authorities involved in investigating the accident and has been told that the California Highway Patrol is using all available means to retrieve the vehicle, she said.

By The Nation