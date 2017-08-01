Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Yingluck says she is a victim of “subtle political game”

Yingluck Shinawatra during a briefing
TN News 0

Ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra ended her trial of the controversial rice-pledging scheme today (Aug 1) saying she was a victim of “subtle political game” and begging for the high court to hand down a judgement with justice and honesty based on facts, evidence and witness accounts.

In delivering her 29-page closing statement in trembling voices before the judges of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions this morning, Ms Yingluck said she did nothing wrong.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

