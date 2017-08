PHUKET: Police are investigating what appears to be a suicide of an Italian tourist in his hotel room in Patong yesterday (Aug 1).

Lt Col Weeraphong Rakhitho of the Patong Police along with Patong Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Col Somsak Thonggleang and Lt Col Khitthisak Chuphueng of Forensic Police Region 8 arrived at the room to find the man dead in the bathroom.

