Monday, July 31, 2017
Home > News > Prayut-Yingluck in war of words over assets seizure

Prayut-Yingluck in war of words over assets seizure

Prayut Chan-o-cha & H.E. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism & Sports
TN News 0

The freezing of assets of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra had nothing to do with the rice-pledging scheme case in which the Supreme Court’s criminal division for holder of political positions set to hand down the verdict on August 25, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (July 27).

Gen Prayut was responding to Ms Yingluck, who tweeted yesterday that her bank accounts had already been confiscated and the money had been withdrawn from some of her bank accounts.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

German court releases Thai royal plane

Thai military in Chiang Mai

Two army officers removed over alleged fatal beating of a soldier in prison

Breaking News

Stricter security ordered after worldwide criticism over Uighur deportation

Leave a Reply