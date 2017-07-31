Prayut-Yingluck in war of words over assets seizure

The freezing of assets of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra had nothing to do with the rice-pledging scheme case in which the Supreme Court’s criminal division for holder of political positions set to hand down the verdict on August 25, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (July 27).

Gen Prayut was responding to Ms Yingluck, who tweeted yesterday that her bank accounts had already been confiscated and the money had been withdrawn from some of her bank accounts.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS