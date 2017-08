CHON BURI – A Malaysian tourist has drowned while swimming at a beach in Pattaya.

The body of the Malaysian man, 55, (name withheld pending notification of relatives) was found on the beach in Pattaya Klang area, Bang Lamung district, about 6pm on Monday, said Pol Lt Chanan Ketsornbua, duty officer at Pattaya police station.

