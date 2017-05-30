Phang Nga puts up red flag to warn tourists against swimming at beaches

PHANG NGA, 30 May 2017 (NNT) – Phang Nga province has warned the public against heavy rains and strong waves, while hotel entrepreneurs in Khaolak have put up red flags to warn tourists against swimming in the sea during this period.

Phang Nga Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Head Sayan Kitmano disclosed that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Administration and the Department of Meteorology have asked district offices and local administrative organizations in Phang Nga province to warn the general public residing in risk areas during the monsoon season.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,

National News Bureau Of Thailand