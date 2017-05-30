Indonesian Woman Charged in Kim Killing Says She Will Be Home Soon

An Indonesian woman charged with murdering the half-brother of North Korea’s leader assured her parents in a letter read out in court Tuesday that she would be home soon, despite facing the death penalty if convicted.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Hoang, 28, appeared in a court in Sepang, Malaysia on Tuesday where a judge agreed to transfer their case to a higher court, as requested by the prosecution, but did not set a date for the opening of the trial.

“Don’t worry, you don’t need to come. Pray for me. This case will end before long and I will be able to come home,” an Indonesian embassy official said, reading aloud a letter Siti wrote to her parents back home in a village in West Java.

The divorced mother-of-one said she was in good health and asked her parents to give her regards to her 7-year-old son.

Shortly after their arrests, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Hoang told police they were duped into killing Kim Jong Nam by “friends” who told them it was just a harmless prank for a reality show, according to news reports.

The two women arrived in Malaysia days before the assassination but had worked there previously at a spa center and an entertainment outlet, respectively.

Airport security cameras filmed them accosting Kim Jong Nam in the departure terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on the morning of Feb. 13, smearing something on his face and rapidly walking away in different directions.

Kim died about 15 minutes later en route to hospital. An autopsy later revealed that VX Nerve Agent, a banned chemical weapon, had killed him.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

Copyright © 1998-2017, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036. http://www.rfa.org.