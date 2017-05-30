Germany to mulls troop withdrawal from Turkey’s Incirlik

PanARMENIAN.Net – Germany, whose relations with Turkey have been strained by a series of rows, will decide within two weeks whether to withdraw troops deployed at Turkey’s Incirlik air force base, a German Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday, May 28, according to Reuters.

Roughly 250 German troops are based at Incirlik to help in the fight against Islamic State militants.

Germany said last week it was considering moving its soldiers from Incirlik to Jordan or another country in the region because the Turkish government refuses to grant German lawmakers access to the site.

Ties between NATO allies Germany and Turkey have deteriorated sharply after a succession of diplomatic rows.

