Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Home > Asia > Germany to mulls troop withdrawal from Turkey’s Incirlik

Germany to mulls troop withdrawal from Turkey’s Incirlik

NATO Patriot missile batteries and personnel at Incirlik Air Base
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Germany, whose relations with Turkey have been strained by a series of rows, will decide within two weeks whether to withdraw troops deployed at Turkey’s Incirlik air force base, a German Foreign Ministry official said on Sunday, May 28, according to Reuters.

Roughly 250 German troops are based at Incirlik to help in the fight against Islamic State militants.

Germany said last week it was considering moving its soldiers from Incirlik to Jordan or another country in the region because the Turkish government refuses to grant German lawmakers access to the site.

Ties between NATO allies Germany and Turkey have deteriorated sharply after a succession of diplomatic rows.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

School Bus in Peshawar

436-Kilogram Pakistani Hulk Claims to Be World’s Strongest Man

The World Mourns Brave Japanese Journalist Kenji Goto, Beheaded by ISIS

Indian court hands out 31 life sentences for race riot murders

Leave a Reply