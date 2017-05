A lone robber escaped with about 80,000 baht in cash after he robbed the Bang Sue branch of Thanachart Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Quoting testimonies given by employees of the bank on Therddamri road and nearby residents, the lone robber, wearing a medical mask, black jacket and black cap, parked a Yamaha motorcycle in front of the bank and then walked in.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS