PHUKET: Police believe the death of a 33-year-old Swedish man in the bathroom of a friend’s house in central Phuket last night (July 31) may have been drugs related.

Lt Col Natthapop Pongsapan of Phuket Provincial Police was notified of the incident and arrived at the house, in Srisoonthorn, with other officers to find the man’s body on the floor outside the bathroom.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News