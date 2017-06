PHUKET: Police arrested two Chinese nationals caught in the act of fitting a card-skimmer to an ATM in Thalang, in central Phuket, yesterday afternoon (June 27).

The men were apprehended while fitting the devices to an ATM in front of a 7-Eleven store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Liporn, reported Lt Col Phongphan Siriphattharanukul, Chief Inspector of the Thalang Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News