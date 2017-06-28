Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Young woman found tied up, raped, murdered

Prachuap Khiri Khan Station
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – An intense manhunt is underway for the suspect in a savage rape and murder after a young woman was found with her throat slashed and her hands and feet tied at a house in Pran Buri district late Tuesday night.

Police and rescue units were called to a rented room in tambon Khao Noi about 10pm on Tuesday after a report there was a bad smell eminating from it, said Pol Lt Ekkapoj Thimthong, a duty officer at Pran Buri district police station.

CHAIWAT SATYAEM
BANGKOK POST

