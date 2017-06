THREE CHINESE men have been arrested on suspicion of skimming after one of them was caught allegedly installing a device to copy data from customer cards at an ATM booth in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district on Monday night.

The three men – along with another elusive Chinese suspect identified as Zhong Lang Ming – were believed to belong to a larger gang which installed the skimming devices at various locations in Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation