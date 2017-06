Sa Kaeo immigration police arrested three Chinese men at a rented house on Sunday and seized 500 iPhones and almost 10,000 SIM cards on suspicion that they might be operating a transnational call-centre scam.

However, police then determined that they were working to generate “likes” and webpage views promoting online goods, but they still faced charges including working in the county without permission.

Full story: The Nation

By Chatchawal Sopapan

The Nation