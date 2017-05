All mobile users must participate in the online fingerprint ID system for new prepaid and postpaid mobile SIM card registration, or they will not be allowed to use mobile service.

The automated fingerprint registration system, implemented by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), is set to start from Jan 1, 2018, said secretary-general Takorn Tantasith.

Full story: Bangkok Post

