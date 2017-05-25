Thursday, May 25, 2017
Terror attacks in Midanao, Bangkok and Jakarta are linked: Malaysia DPM

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday that the recent terror attacks in Mindanao, Bangkok and Jakarta are linked to the killing of Malaysian Islamic State terrorist Muhammad Wanndy Jedi, New Straits Times Online reported on Thursday.

The public, he said, should not take the incidents overseas lightly since they could easily occur in Malaysia if authorities are not cautious and if preventive measures are not in place.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

TN
