Social Development Ministry calls meeting on beggar control

BANGKOK, 25 May 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has called a meeting with related officials on its draft beggar control strategy for the next five years.

The meeting, chaired by Social Development and Human Security Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew, saw the attendees agree on the draft beggar control strategy for 2018-2022 which involves public participation in solving the problem of street beggars. The five-year plan separates panhandlers from street performers so as to reduce public nuisance and promote job opportunities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

National News Bureau Of Thailand