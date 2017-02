PHUKET – A disabled beggar was arrested and found to have more than 100,000 baht on him at an annual temple fair in this resort province on Wednesday night.

Police went to Wat Chai Thararam, locally known as Wat Chalong, in Muang district on Wednesday night following complaints about the large number of beggars at the fair pestering them for money.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN