EU Army: If Trump’s Plan for NATO Works Out Who Will Pay for Europe’s Defense?

Friday, February 3, 2017
If NATO’s role in maintaining Europe’s security diminishes Brussels may start considering a European army. However, if created such a military would risk facing the same problems as NATO currently has.

A recent Sputnik.Polls survey revealed that the majority of Europeans believe that they need protection from NATO. According to the poll, half of the Europeans polled believe that the European Union does need the protection offered by the US and NATO, while only 48 percent of American respondents share their opinion on the matter.

The idea that Europe needs the US and NATO aid turned out to be especially prevalent in Germany (63 percent) as well as Italy and Poland (65 percent). Meanwhile, the concept that Europe doesn’t require any external assistance to ensure its safety appears to be most popular in France (30 percent), Spain (33 percent) and in the US (31 percent).

Full story: sputniknews.com

