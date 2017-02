PHUKET: More than 600 bars and entertainment venues in Phuket’s party central Patong closed at 1am this morning (Feb 2) following strict orders issued by the Phuket Governor on Monday leaving the entire party destination deserted.

Scores of police and other Phuket law-enforcement officers targeted bars and other nightlife venues on Bangla Rd on Monday night (Jan 30), ordering the venue operators to follow the law and close on time.

Chutharat Plerin