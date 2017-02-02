Thailand addresses human trafficking issue under ”zero tolerance” policy: MFA

BANGKOK, 2 February 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a press conference regarding Thailand’s Trafficking in Persons report of 2016, which has been put on national agenda and handled under “Zero Tolerance” policy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai emphasized that the Thai authorities have addressed the human trafficking issue in integrated manner. The policy toward the Trafficking in Persons problem was initialed 5Ps – Policy, Prosecution, Protection, Prevention and Partnership, he said. A decreasing number of cases involving illegal workers significantly reflected Thailand’s commitment to addressing the challenge.

