Deep South: Fingerprints needed for phone users

The national telecom regulator will impose a mandatory online fingerprint ID system for new prepaid and postpaid mobile SIM card customers in the deep South to boost security, according to a highly placed source.

The fingerprint ID system, expected to be launched by June following an order from the Royal Thai Army, will also be applied to all phone numbers not yet registered in the three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, the source from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said yesterday.

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA

