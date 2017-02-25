Saturday, February 25, 2017
Egypt’s Christians flee Sinai amid Islamic State killings

Ayyubid Wall Al-Azhar Park in Cairo, Egypt
PanARMENIAN.Net – Christian families and students fled Egypt’s North Sinai province in droves on Friday, Feb. 24 after Islamic State killed the seventh member of their community in just three weeks, Reuters reports.

A Reuters reporter saw 25 families gathered with their belongings in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia’s Evangelical Church and church officials said 100 families, out of around 160 in North Sinai, were fleeing. More than 200 students studying in Arish, the province’s capital, have also left.

Seven Christians have been killed in Arish between Jan. 30 and Thursday. Islamic State, which is waging an insurgency there, claimed responsibility for the killings, five of which were shootings. One man was beheaded and another set on fire.

Full story: panarmenian.net

