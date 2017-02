Turkey may seek to reinstate death penalty as there is public demand for it, country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the government has been seeking to bring back capital punishment since the July 2015 coup attempt.

“The [public] demand for reinstatement of capital punishment will be brought to Parliament. I wish that the moment it is passed by Parliament, I could approve it.”

