Radio Thailand celebrates 87th anniversary of radio broadcasting

BANGKOK, 25th February 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting Station of Thailand (Radio Thailand) has organized an event to commemorate the father of Thai radio broadcasting, marking the 87th anniversary of radio broadcasting in Thailand.

Supaporn Sakornboot, the deputy director-general of the Public Relations Department (PRD), today paid homage to Gen His Royal Highness Prince Purachatra Jayakara, the Prince of Kamphaengphet, or Phra Chao Boromwongse Ther Phra Ong Chao Purachatra Jayakara Kromma Phra Kamphaengphet Akarayothin, father of radio broadcasting in Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil