Phuket Town floods continue as sandbags deployed in Patong

PHUKET: A small barrier of sandbags placed on the road in front of Patong Hospital spared the immediate vicinity from flooding, report local officials, while heavy rain continues across the island.

Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Aeapsap, responsible for flood-prevention in the town, ordered officials to fill sandbags with sand from Kalim Beach and have them strategically placed to encourage better water flow from the road surface into the drains in front of the hospital.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News