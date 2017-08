PHUKET: Water levels in Phuket began to decrease this afternoon (Aug 15) after heavy rain across Phuket earlier today caused minor flooding across busy roads, and a minor landslip in Patong.

The relief comes after Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong voiced his concern that further heavy rain would flood residential areas.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News