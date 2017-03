PHUKET: Heavy rain across the island yesterday afternoon (Mar 21) cut off several roads and downed power lines, causing power outages across large areas of Phuket.

A one hour-long downpour in central Phuket brought down power poles along Srisoonthorn Rd at about 4pm, causing traffic delays and power blackouts to Baan Manik, Cherng Talay and Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, while workers carried out repairs.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub