A taxi driver was fined 2,000 baht and forced to attend a three-hour course of good public service by the Land Transport Department for mocking a female passenger as ugly and ordering her and her boyfriend out of his car.

The incident took place in front of JJ Green market on Sunday night and was recorded by one of the two passengers using his smart phone. The video clip was live-streamed on the Facebook page of Pinpin Parinya which received over 110,000 views.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS