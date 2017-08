Bodies of three men, one of them a drug ex-convict, were found buried near an irrigation canal in Maharaj district of Ayutthaya province yesterday (Aug 14).

Two motorcycles were also found at the bottom of the canal.

Police suspected narcotic trafficking might be the motive of the slayings of the three men. The victims are identified as Somparn Boonsarng, 39; Phairaj Homcha-em, 38; and Samruay Wongaksirn, 32.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS