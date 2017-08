SONGKHLA, 27th August 2017 (NNT) – Hat Yai International Airport will undergo a major renovation amid an increasing number of passengers.

Hat Yai Airport is a gateway to five southern provinces, namely Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani. It also has direct flights to Malaysia and Singapore. At present, the airport is capable of handling 2.5 million passengers a year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand