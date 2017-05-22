IATA urges swift airport upgrades

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) wants Thailand to speed up efforts to upgrade its airports, especially Suvarnabhumi airport, to make sure they better serve the soaring number of air travellers in the next 20 years.

Though Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has already come up with plans for the second-phase expansion of Suvarnabhumi airport, progress “is very slow”, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said Monday after talks with IATA executives.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK,

BANGKOK POST