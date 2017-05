One motorcyclist was killed and two others severely injured when a pickup truck crashed into a group of 20 suspected road racers in Ayutthaya province early Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened on Nakhon Sawan-bound Asia Road in Moo 4 village in tambon Klong Jik in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district at about 2.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation