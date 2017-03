The Department of Airports (DOA) wants to upgrade its 28 airports and finish construction of a new one in Yala’s Betong district at an estimated total cost of 36 billion baht to meet an expected surge in passenger numbers over the next 10 years.

The move is in line with a plan to improve the country’s aviation industry to make Thailand a key regional aviation hub, recently approved on Monday by the so-called mini-cabinet.

AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK