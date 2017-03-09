GoBike and Chope Thailand become strategic partners

GoBike Co., Ltd. and Chope Thailand have joined hands to become strategic partners in the F&B reservation and delivery sector, each promoting special offers and activities through their respective mobile apps and websites.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Chope Thailand as this partnership will result in excellent synergies between Chope’s restaurant booking engine and GoBike’s capabilities”, commented Mr. Thanin Prongthura, Chief Operation Officer of GoBike Co., Ltd.

This strategic partnership will enhance and widen each other’s customer base. For this month until March 31, 2017, GoBike will also promote Chope’s 20% discount offer to diners who reserve a table at any of the top 9 participating restaurants namely, Punjab Grill Bangkok, The Great Kabab Factory, Barsu, Ugolini, Hugo Eatery & Bar, Pizza King, Paris Bangkok French Bristol, Long Foong, and Takumi, by keying in the promotional code “CHGB20”, on the GoBike app.

Chope app users can take advantage of GoBike’s special promotion of a THB 50 discount for the first 3 times that Chope users book a ride via GoBike by keying in the promotional code “CHP 3’.

Download the GoBike and Chope apps free of charge on both Android and iOS mobiles, and enjoy these great deals now!

– TN